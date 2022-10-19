Manchester United receive major boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Thursday night.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that Manchester United were concerned that Christian Eriksen may not be fit enough to be involved against Tottenham.

Eriksen missed his first game of the season last weekend due to injury and Erik ten Hag confirmed this week that it was tough and go as to whether he could make a return.

However, according to a fresh report from Samuel Luckhurst, as seen in the tweet below, Eriksen is with the Manchester United squad to face Tottenham on Thursday night.

Just gave way to Christian Eriksen entering the Old Trafford car park. Was in a club tracksuit, so hopefully for #mufc’s sake he is playing tonight. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 19, 2022

Eriksen will be desperate to make a return to action, especially against one of his former clubs. The Danish international has been a revelation in a deeper role for Manchester United this season, and his return will be welcomed by fans at Old Trafford.

Eriksen may not be risked from the start after potentially missing training during the week, but with a Premier League game coming up at the weekend, Ten Hag will be desperate for Eriksen to return to full fitness.