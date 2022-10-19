Manchester United receive major boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Thursday night.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that Manchester United were concerned that Christian Eriksen may not be fit enough to be involved against Tottenham.

Eriksen missed his first game of the season last weekend due to injury and Erik ten Hag confirmed this week that it was tough and go as to whether he could make a return.

However, according to a fresh report from Samuel Luckhurst, as seen in the tweet below, Eriksen is with the Manchester United squad to face Tottenham on Thursday night.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Two Arsenal players miss training ahead of Europa League clash
Leeds United interested in making a move for Juventus midfielder
Simon Jordan suggests West Ham star could force his way out

Eriksen will be desperate to make a return to action, especially against one of his former clubs. The Danish international has been a revelation in a deeper role for Manchester United this season, and his return will be welcomed by fans at Old Trafford.

Eriksen may not be risked from the start after potentially missing training during the week, but with a Premier League game coming up at the weekend, Ten Hag will be desperate for Eriksen to return to full fitness.

More Stories Christian Eriksen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.