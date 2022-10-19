Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday, October 19 at 8.15 pm.

The clash is huge in regards to the top four battle as United can go level on points with fourth-place Chelsea if they win, whereas Spurs could extend their lead over both teams.

Both teams have been dealt injury blows as Anthony Martial is sidelined for the Manchester side, whereas Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will be missing for Spurs.

Ivan Perisic has returned to the side in time for the match which provides a huge boost for Tottenham. Christian Eriksen has also been declared fit after missing United’s last game through illness. He will start on the bench as he looks to face his former side for the first time as a United player.

Confirmed Spurs starting eleven:

Lloris, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane.

Confirmed Manchester Utd starting eleven:

De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Sancho.