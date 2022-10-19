Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has admitted that manager Eddie Howe shouts at him so much in training he sometimes thinks he ‘hates’ him.

The Dutch defender was one of the Magpies’ big summer signings and has settled into life well at St. James Park, playing a big role in the Tyneside club reaching their current sixth place standing in the Premier League table.

The defender was recently speaking to Newcastle’s official media ahead of their meeting with Everton on Wednesday night, where he admitted that Howe has been ‘pushing everybody to the limit’ and the results are now starting to show on the pitch.

Botman was full of praise for his current boss, Eddie Howe, despite saying that he sometimes thinks the coach ‘hates’ him.

The defender said in the interview about Howe: “His way of doing it is just a really positive thing for everybody.

“Sometimes, of course, he shouts at you and you think he hates me, but it’s all about helping you when he really gets to your mind.

“We’re able to do things that maybe you didn’t think you could do, I’m really pleased with him.

“He’s really passionate, but everyone is.”

Howe has the Tyneside club playing at a high level at present and for the first time in a long time, the Toon boss has Newcastle fans dreaming again.