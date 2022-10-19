‘Nothing that can be done’ – Phil Hay slams Orta ‘failure’ at Leeds

Leeds United have been criticised for their inability to sign a senior striker over the summer as they continue to struggle in front of goal.

Leeds currently find themselves on a torrid run of form having gone winless in their last six league games which has seen them slip down the Premier League table and are now just one point above the bottom three.

A root cause of that is Jesse Marsch’s side have been poor in front of goal, scoring more than one goal in a game just twice in their last six fixtures.

This comes after Leeds decided against signing a senior striker this summer and the club seems to be paying the price at present.

Speaking about the club’s striker situation, Leeds journalist Phil Hay has been lamenting Leeds’ inability to bring in another striker over the summer on the latest episode of The Phil Hay Show.

Hay stated: “The goals I think are going to have to come from him [Bamford] we’ve debated many, many times about the failure to sign a proven established quality number nine in the transfer window.

“Absolutely nothing that can be done about that at the moment because it’s October, and the window doesn’t open until January there’s no wriggle room to do anything.

“The goals have got to come internally, and I don’t think there’s any way that you can look at yesterday’s game and not feel that if they’re going to come from anywhere, they’re going to have to come from him [Bamford].”