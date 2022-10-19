Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour

Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.

The FA charged Klopp yesterday with improper conduct for his actions, as reported by Sky Sports, and the Liverpool boss has until Friday to respond.

Ever since the incident, many managers and pundits have been speaking about Klopp’s actions and the latest has been former Arsenal star Ray Parlour, who has defended the Liverpool manager’s behaviour.

What has Parlour said about the Liverpool manager’s actions?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour stated that Klopp’s actions against Man City were basically part of the game.

“Klopp knows he shouldn’t have done what he did, going up to the linesman. The linesman is doing his job,” the pundit stated.

“If you are not in that situation on the touchline, the emotions!

“You know it is a massive game Man City and Liverpool… I have got no problem.

“Back in my era, you had Wenger, Ferguson and Mourinho come onto the scene. You saw Wenger with Pardew.

“But that’s going to happen in certain games because they’re kicking every ball as well.”