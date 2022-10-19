Talksport pundit Simon Jordan believes Declan Rice would relish a move to Chelsea next summer.

Jordan believes the 23-year-old is the perfect replacement for N’Golo Kante who looks certain to leave Chelsea when the season ends after struggling with injuries.

“The chances are that he [Kante] will be going on a free transfer, and Chelsea will be bringing someone in, like Declan Rice.

“West Ham can say what they want, they’re not going to get £200m for Declan Rice. And if Declan Rice wants to step up, he’s not stepped up currently, neither should he have to and neither should he want to, but if he comes to the table and says actually I’m ready to go, then there will be a different discussion being had about what West Ham think they can demand in the market place, and what someone will pay.

Jordan thinks Rice could look to force his way out if West Ham play games with his asking price.

“But if the player says, ‘I’m really wanting to go here and I’m prepared to put a transfer request in and I’m prepared to go public,’ then the price tag will start to centralise or recalibrate to a level that might be achievable.” – finished Jordan for TalkSport.