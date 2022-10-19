Video: Alisson makes exceptional penalty save for Liverpool to deny Jarrod Bowen

Alisson made an exceptional penalty save from Jarrod Bowen after Joe Gomez gave away a foul.

Liverpool took the lead through Darwin Nunez who powered a header home. The Uruguayan has had a difficult time of it since joining Liverpool, so the fans at Anfield will be delighted for him to get a goal.

Gomez gifted West Ham the chance to get back in the game by giving away a penalty, but Alisson was equal to it, saving from Bowen.

Pictures below from CBS Sports, Amazon Prime and Beinsports,

Alisson guesses to his right… And guesses correctly to save Jarrod Bowen's penalty ?#PLonPrime #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/8mWFBbOrKO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

Lindo, gostoso, faz gol, da assistência, e pega penalti… ALISSON BECKER https://t.co/iQOhNKZFA6 — Filho do Van Dijk (@NeguebaLFC) October 19, 2022