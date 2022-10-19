Video: Alisson makes exceptional penalty save for Liverpool to deny Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Alisson made an exceptional penalty save from Jarrod Bowen after Joe Gomez gave away a foul.

Liverpool took the lead through Darwin Nunez who powered a header home. The Uruguayan has had a difficult time of it since joining Liverpool, so the fans at Anfield will be delighted for him to get a goal.

Gomez gifted West Ham the chance to get back in the game by giving away a penalty, but Alisson was equal to it, saving from Bowen.

Pictures below from CBS Sports, Amazon Prime and Beinsports,

 

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea lose another midfielder through injury as Conor Gallagher is forced off
Video: Darwin Nunez scores bullet header to open the scoring for Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur starting lineups
More Stories Alisson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.