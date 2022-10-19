Cristiano Ronaldo was shown exiting down the tunnel before the final whistle at Old Trafford as his side saw out a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.



The 38-year-old was dropped to the bench after making his first start of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday. Erik ten Hag opted to utilise several Manchester United attackers throughout the match, but Ronaldo did not feature.

He was then spotted walking down the tunnel at the Stretford End before the 90th minute, without staying to watch his side secure the three points.

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of #MUNTOT… Thoughts?#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/SOfHJToKcG — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

Erik ten Hag unaware of Ronaldo’s departure

It appears as though he did not inform his manager Erik ten Hag of his early departure, as after the game Ten Hag said: “I will deal with that tomorrow.”

"I will deal with that tomorrow" Erik ten Hag gives his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before the end of #MUNTOT…#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/A0QQwxcBLj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.