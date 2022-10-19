Darwin Nunez scored a bullet header to open the scoring for Liverpool against West Ham.

Nunez has received a fair amount of criticism since his big-money move to Liverpool. The Uruguayan is only a young lad, moving to a new country to continue his progression as a footballer, and he’s bound to take some time to settle in.

He certainly answered the critics early on against West Ham, as he powered a header home to give Liverpool the lead.

Pictures below from CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, and SuperSport.

"Finally! The Liverpool fans see Darwin Nunez score at Anfield!" ? The Reds take an early lead against the Hammers. ? Stream #LIVWHU live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/qjCP3gb4x6 — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) October 19, 2022

? Darwin Nunez has now scored 3 goals in his last 4 games! ? Finding his feet at Liverpool. ?: @PrimeVideoSport pic.twitter.com/3vKLanxZTh — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) October 19, 2022

Darwin Nuñez scores his first Anfield goal. ? He's now scored three goals in his last four matches for Liverpool. ? (?? via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/PcHmG4HsZs — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2022

Liverpool made an excellent start against West Ham as they look to continue their form from the Manchester City victory.