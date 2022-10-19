Video: Darwin Nunez scores bullet header to open the scoring for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored a bullet header to open the scoring for Liverpool against West Ham.

Nunez has received a fair amount of criticism since his big-money move to Liverpool. The Uruguayan is only a young lad, moving to a new country to continue his progression as a footballer, and he’s bound to take some time to settle in.

He certainly answered the critics early on against West Ham, as he powered a header home to give Liverpool the lead.

Pictures below from CBS Sports, Amazon Prime, and SuperSport.

Liverpool made an excellent start against West Ham as they look to continue their form from the Manchester City victory.

