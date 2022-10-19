Video: Two Arsenal players miss training ahead of Europa League clash

On Thursday, two Arsenal players missed training ahead of their Europa League clash against PSV.

Arsenal were scheduled to play against Manchester City this week, but after The Queen sadly passed away last month, their Europa League clash against PSV was rescheduled for Thursday 19th October.

Unfortunately, Arsenal could be without two key players, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli both missing training on Wednesday.

? Zinchenko

Arsenal training ahead of their Europa League game against PSV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 19, 2022

Mikel Arteta has often rotated his squad in Europe, so he shouldn’t be too worried, but there will be major concerns if they’re unavailable for the Premier League at the weekend.