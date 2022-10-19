Wolves’ Ruben Neves offered to European giant by agent

Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets from next season onwards and the Catalan club have their eyes set on the Premier League.

Busquets is set to leave the Camp Nou upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season and although a Barca legend, the timing is right, as fans know that the 34-year-old is not capable anymore.

Xavi’s favourite player to replace the midfielder is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, reports Mundo Deportivo, but the problem is that the 23-year-old just signed a new deal that keeps him at the Reale Arena until 2027.

This means that the Sociedad star could be expensive and therefore, Barcelona could turn to the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ruben Neves has been offered to Barca by his agent, Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with the La Liga giants.

The Wolves midfielder’s contract ends in 2024 but according to the report, he wants to leave the club and that is likely next summer.

Barcelona are said to be considering the Portugal international for next summer, who is valued at around €40m, according to the report.

Should Barca give Mendes the ok for the move, the superagent could activate an early transfer operation in January, which would then allow Neves to move to Spain in the summer.