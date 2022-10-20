AC Milan ready to make move for €35m Chelsea star as contact is made

Italian champions AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja and are ready to make a move for the striker.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo for Calciomercato, Milan want to strengthen their centre-forward department and Broja is considered a perfect candidate to come in and enhance the roster’s collective prowess.

The Rossoneri have been keeping tabs on the Chelsea forward for a while now and are ready to make a move for the Albanian international.

Milan have reportedly made several contacts with Broja’s entourage recently but a potential move will be difficult to pull off for the reigning Serie A champions, given that Chelsea extended the player’s contract until June 2028 at the start of the season.

The Blues are looking for €35m for Broja states Calciomercato, which is a little expensive for a player who has only one full season of top-flight experience.

Broja had a decent loan spell at Southampton last season, where the striker racked up nine goals across all competitions but has failed to land a starting spot with Chelsea this campaign.

The 21-year-old has played 11 times this season for Chelsea, with his only start coming against Brentford last night.

Broja has just one goal to his name so far and is behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order. AC Milan have a strong chance at landing the 21-year-old but will need to match the Premier League club’s asking price.