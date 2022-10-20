Aston Villa fans call for Steven Gerrard’s sacking after embarrassing loss to Fulham

Aston Villa picked up their sixth defeat of the season after suffering a 3-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday, October 20.

Villa’s dismal start to the Premier League season continues; this evening’s loss to the London side meant the Villans have gone four games without a win.

They sit 17th in the Premier League table but are level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are in the relegation zone. All eyes will turn to Steven Gerrard as the pressure increases on whether or not he can be the man to reignite Villa’s form.

Fans want Steven Gerrard sacked tonight

Fans are growing more and more impatient, though, and want Gerrard to be relieved of his managerial duties as soon as possible. They took to Twitter to voice their concerns:

GERRARD OUT NOW — ??? ???? ???????? ? (@AVFCFaithful_) October 20, 2022

GET THIS FRAUD OUT OF MY CLUB IMMEDIATELYpic.twitter.com/TD99CD9sBC — Villa Watch (@VillaWatch1) October 20, 2022

The fact the sacking won't come tonight is even more disgraceful than that performance. Not one player, manager, member of staff there tonight deserved those away fans, fucking proper. — Lukas (@iLukasx100) October 20, 2022

Gerrard made me hate this club — Janho (@JHRV45) October 20, 2022