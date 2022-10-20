Aston Villa fans call for Steven Gerrard’s sacking after embarrassing loss to Fulham

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa picked up their sixth defeat of the season after suffering a 3-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday, October 20.

Villa’s dismal start to the Premier League season continues; this evening’s loss to the London side meant the Villans have gone four games without a win.

They sit 17th in the Premier League table but are level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are in the relegation zone. All eyes will turn to Steven Gerrard as the pressure increases on whether or not he can be the man to reignite Villa’s form.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mitrovic penalty doubles Fulham’s lead against 10-man Aston Villa
(Video) Impressive build-up player leads to Harvey Barnes putting Leicester 2-0 ahead
(Video) Granit Xhaka beams in post-match interview after scoring winning goal vs PSV

Fans want Steven Gerrard sacked tonight

Fans are growing more and more impatient, though, and want Gerrard to be relieved of his managerial duties as soon as possible. They took to Twitter to voice their concerns:

More Stories Aston Villa Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.