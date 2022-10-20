Aleksandar Mitrovic has put Fulham two goals ahead at Craven Cottage against Aston Villa.

A handball led to Michael Oliver awarding Fulham a spot-kick which was converted by the side’s top goalscorer this season, Mitrovic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gets the better of Emi Martinez to double Fulham's lead from the spot ?#PLonPrime #FULAVL pic.twitter.com/VU4eaaIxC0 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 20, 2022

Emi Martinez looked close to saving the shot but was unlucky as the ball squirmed under him to hit the back of the net and all but confirm the three points for the London side.

Harrison Reed opened the scoring in the first half with a 16th-minute strike.

The forward is now on eight goals and is third in the race for the Golden Boot, behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.