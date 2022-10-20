Journalist confirms selling Cristiano Ronaldo in January is the most suitable solution for all parties

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United as early as January after receiving disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle as United saw out a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag stated after the game that the forward had not alerted him of his decision to leave early.

It was then confirmed by The Athletic that not only had Ronaldo left the pitch early, but he also departed Old Trafford entirely without celebrating the crucial win with his manager or teammates.

Today reports broke that Ten Hag had asked the Portugal international to be substituted during the Spurs clash, however, Ronaldo refused.

Consequently, Ronaldo will not play any part in United’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22. He will also train alone rather than with the first-team squad.

Ronaldo could leave as early as January

According to Samuel Luckhurst, it is “in the best interests of all parties [Jorge] Mendes finds an exit route in January.”

*Tottenham, not Chelsea. Ten Hag spoke to Ronaldo at Carrington today. #mufc insist Ronaldo remains an 'important player' but, as stated last night, in best interests of all parties Mendes finds an exit route in January. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2022

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.