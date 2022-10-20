Journalist confirms selling Cristiano Ronaldo in January is the most suitable solution for all parties

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United as early as January after receiving disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag. 

The 37-year-old walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle as United saw out a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag stated after the game that the forward had not alerted him of his decision to leave early.

It was then confirmed by The Athletic that not only had Ronaldo left the pitch early, but he also departed Old Trafford entirely without celebrating the crucial win with his manager or teammates.

Today reports broke that Ten Hag had asked the Portugal international to be substituted during the Spurs clash, however, Ronaldo refused.

Consequently, Ronaldo will not play any part in United’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22. He will also train alone rather than with the first-team squad.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Granit Xhaka fires in volley vs PSV as Arsenal close in on automatic qualification
Ten Hag gets tough with Ronaldo as Man United star demoted to reserves
John Textor set for key role in potential deal as Palace signing Brazilian wonderkid ‘not ruled out’

Ronaldo could leave as early as January

According to Samuel Luckhurst, it is “in the best interests of all parties [Jorge] Mendes finds an exit route in January.”

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.