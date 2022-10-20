Cristiano Ronaldo has released a statement following an incident at Old Trafford that resulted in him receiving disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag.

During Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening, Ronaldo was shown leaving the game early down the Stretford End tunnel. He departed Old Trafford entirely before the full-time whistle was blown.

It has since been confirmed that Ten Hag asked the Portugal international to be substitued into the game, to which Ronaldo refused. He has started only two games this season; Brentford and Newcastle United.

Ten Hag has dealt with the incident by omitting Ronaldo from United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 22, as well as training alone and away from his teammates.

Ronaldo addresses fans in Instagram post

Since the news has circulated, the 37-year-old has released a statement on his Instagram account. He said: “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.”

He added: “I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”