European clubs keeping tabs on key Arsenal man and could make a move in the future

More than two European clubs are reportedly keen on recruiting Arsenal’s technical director Edu and could make a move for the Brazilian in the future.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that at least two clubs are discussing Edu’s name internally and could make an approach in the future as they are yet to make a move at present or hold any sort of talks.

Edu is said to have his eyes fully set on the project at Arsenal, however, as he looks to push the Gunners towards winning trophies again and being a mainstay at the top of the Premier League.

Edu’s reputation has grown as he has worked alongside Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in helping the London club reach their current level.

Arsenal are currently sat at the top of the Premier League and are set to be the main challengers for Manchester City throughout the rest of the campaign.

The Gunners’ recruitment has led to this reality and Edu has played a big role in that, as the rest of Europe have stood up and taken note of the Brazilian’s work.