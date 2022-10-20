Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Laimer’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season so there’s a good chance he could be leaving Leipzig in the near future.

The Austrian international is attracting interest from clubs around Europe, which is no surprise if he’s going to be available on a free transfer.

Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the midfielder, as seen in the tweet below.

TRUE? Liverpool had contact to the Management of Konrad Laimer (also agents of Naby Keita. Laimer is a free agent in summer. @LFC is interested in a Transfer, also @ChelseaFC. But: @FCBayern is leading the race @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/Om2Srja2uc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 19, 2022

Falk has claimed, however, that Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign him, and this has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“At the moment, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign him. Julian Nagelsmann wanted him in 2021 and in 2022 and he’s pushing for Laimer as a priority in 2023. English clubs have been in touch with his agent but it’s still early stages,” said Romano.

A move to Bayern Munich would make a lot of sense for Laimer. The German giants hold a lot of power in the Bundesliga and can often sign any top player from the majority of clubs in the league.

Liverpool may be able to offer Laimer a more regular place in the starting eleven, but as it stands, it appears Bayern are leading the race.