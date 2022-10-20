Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has not held talks with any Italian club, despite reports.

With Firmino out of contract at the end of the season, reports have emerged that clubs around Europe are considering signing the Brazilian.

Calcio Mercato recently reported that AC Milan and Juventus were interested in signing Firmino.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that neither club have held any talks with Liverpool at this moment regarding Firmino.

“At the moment, there are no talks between AC Milan/Juventus and Roberto Firmino, despite reports. Firmino is still regarded as an important player at Liverpool, and a decision will be made in 2023,” said Romano.

Tieing down Firmino to a new deal would be a smart move for Liverpool, for multiple reasons. Firmino may not be a guaranteed starter anymore, due to the arrival of Darwin Nunez, but there’s no doubt he can still offer something to this Liverpool side.

Also, losing Firmino on a free transfer wouldn’t make sense from a business point of view, so extending his contract to hold his value would be beneficial for Liverpool.

“Rumours of negotiations between Juventus and Firmino in July were completely fake,” added Romano.

It’s going to be an interesting and important few months regarding the future of Firmino, as he’s able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe if Liverpool fail to extend his contract by January.