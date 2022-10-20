Exclusive: Manchester United continuing to follow Dutch international

Manchester United are continuing to follow PSV forward Cody Gakpo after holding talks to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Gakpo recently revealed that he held talks with Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

“I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end, the deal didn’t go through… and it was a shame,” as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

The fact that Gakpo claimed that it was a shame that a deal taking him to Manchester United didn’t go through is interesting, and there’s a chance they could make another effort to bring the Dutchman to the Premier League.

Manchester United have excellent relationships with Cody Gakpo’s agent. A deal was never really close to being completed during the summer as United decided to go big on signing Antony. However, United are still following Gakpo but will face competition from other clubs in England as well as Spain,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Despite signing Antony during the summer transfer window, Manchester United haven’t stopped following Gakpo, and it’s no surprise after an impressive start to the season for PSV.

Gakpo has managed 16 goals and assists in just ten league games so far this season as well as three goals in as many games in the Europa League.

Gakpo is capable of playing through the middle as well as out wide, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Manchester United.