Harrison Reed has netted a first-half strike to put Fulham a goal ahead at Craven Cottage.

After a Fulham corner was cleared away to the edge of the box, Reed met the ball and took one touch before striking a superb effort into the bottom left corner in the 36th minute.

The London side are on an impressive run of form and are currently ninth in the Premier League table after achieving promotion to the top division last season.

Their opponents, Aston Villa, are dangerously close to the relegation zone and all eyes will be on Steven Gerrard if they fail to take any points from the match.

 

