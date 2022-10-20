Granit Xhaka has reflected on another successful night for Arsenal as they saw out a 1-0 win over Eredivisie side PSV.

Arsenal currently sit on top of the Premier League table after an outstanding start to the season in which they have won nine out of 10 games played.

Tonight, they took a break from league action to play out a previously postponed Europa League match against PSV.

In a dominant display at the Emirates, the Gunners had 25 shots on goal with eight on target, as well as 62 per cent possession. They lead Group E having won all four games played.

When talking to BT Sport post-match, Xhaka said: “When you win games, you have to be happy. Everything is going well at the moment, but this is not a surprise.

"You win and lose as a team, but at the moment we are very dangerous."

“We are doing a lot of work during the week as well, game by game we have a lot of focus. You win and lose like a team but, at the moment, we are very dangerous.”

