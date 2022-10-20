Harvey Barnes has made it 2-0 to Leicester City against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

An impressive build-up of one-touch football led to Barnes’ first-time finish to add to Leicester’s lead before halftime. It is the 24-year-old’s third goal of the season.

Beautiful one-touch football from Leicester, and a calm Harvey Barnes finish to double the Foxes' lead ?#PLonPrime #LEILEE pic.twitter.com/IEVW78Wp3z — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 20, 2022

The Foxes are currently 19th in the table but three points tonight would significantly improve their position in regards to escaping the relegation zone. They have won only one game so far this season and tonight and all the elements of a must-win clash.

Leicester took the lead through a Leeds own-goal scored by Robin Koch in the 16th minute.

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.