(Video) Impressive build-up player leads to Harvey Barnes putting Leicester 2-0 ahead

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Harvey Barnes has made it 2-0 to Leicester City against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

An impressive build-up of one-touch football led to Barnes’ first-time finish to add to Leicester’s lead before halftime. It is the 24-year-old’s third goal of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Granit Xhaka beams in post-match interview after scoring winning goal vs PSV
(Video) Robin Koch own goal puts Leicester City ahead at King Power Stadium
(Video) Fulham lead Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to first-half Harrison Reed strike

The Foxes are currently 19th in the table but three points tonight would significantly improve their position in regards to escaping the relegation zone. They have won only one game so far this season and tonight and all the elements of a must-win clash.

Leicester took the lead through a Leeds own-goal scored by Robin Koch in the 16th minute.

 

Footage courtesy of Prime Video. 

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Harvey Barnes Jesse Marsch leeds united Leicester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.