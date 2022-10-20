Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury offered chance to buy English football club

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has stated that he has been offered the chance to buy Morecambe Football Club and is seriously considering taking the offer up.

The WBC heavyweight champion of the world announced his next bout on Thursday against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December and revealed to talkSPORT when speaking about the fight that he has been offered the chance to buy League One club, Morecambe.

Fury resides in Morecambe and has developed a close relationship with his local football team over the years.

The boxer sponsors the first team’s shorts and trains out of the club’s gym, which he has purchased and taken over, but is now seriously considering taking the club over as a whole.

Fury speaks about buying League One club Morecambe

Speaking with talkSPORT on Thursday, Fury took the opportunity to ask former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, for his thoughts on a potential takeover of the League One side.

Fury began by saying: “Quick question, I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they’re in League One at the moment.

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them.”

Jordan quipped: “By invest you mean throw it at them, invest is the wrong term.”

And Fury replied: “Yeah, basically throw it at them and keep them going up.

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club.

“I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym.

“So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner.”

Fury has made millions over the years fighting in boxing’s heavyweight division and it looks like sometime soon the superstar could be an owner of an English football club.