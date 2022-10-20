“He’s going soon” – Agbonlahor sure of imminent major West Ham exit

Gabriel Agbonlahor does not think Declan Rice will stay at West Ham United for much longer.

The England international is by far his club’s best and most valuable player, and even though he still has three years left on his deal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of Europe’s biggest clubs try and lure him away from the Hammers in the next window or two.

Speaking about the 23-year-old and how his future could plan out, TalkSPORT duo Alan Brazil and Agbonlahor hinted that a move to Chelsea could be on the cards.

Brazil said: “He bent one far post against Southampton, he’s perfect for them (Chelsea),” before Agbonlahor responded by saying: “He’s going soon Declan Rice, it’s only a matter of time before he leaves.”

