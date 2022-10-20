There is no love lost between Newcastle and Sunderland and the Magpies fans make sure to remind Jordan Pickford of that every time he comes to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle were 1-0 winners over Everton last night which saw Eddie Howe’s side move closer to the Premier League’s top four and the clash with the Toffees allowed the home fans to take the chance to taunt the Merseyside club’s goalkeeper and former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford for having short arms.

In reference to the England international’s arms, the St. James’ Park faithful brought inflatable dinosaurs into the stadium, with some going as far as dressing up in dinosaur suits to mock the former Sunderland player.