Manchester United were 2-0 winners over Tottenham last night in what many are describing as the Red Devils’ best performance of the season but a certain Cristiano Ronaldo tried to make everything about him during the match.

With his team coasting to a 2-0 victory and Old Trafford ready to celebrate the huge win, the Portuguese superstar decided to leave the dugout and walk into the dressing room with minutes left on the clock having not played a single second of the game.

The 37-year-old’s behaviour was seen as selfish and disrespectful by many and it has drawn heavy criticism from the British media and beyond.

Reacting to the incident live on Sky Sports, Danny Mills stated:

“If he has done that, it is an absolute disgrace. I think that is disrespectful to the team, to the manager, and to the fans.

“They are winning 2-0, what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0, it still wouldn’t be right but I would sort of understand it.

“He clearly thinks he is bigger than the football club.”

?? "He clearly thinks he is bigger than the football club." The Soccer Special panel react to Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before full time ? pic.twitter.com/XiEuKp4nws — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2022

Jamie O’Hara also came from the same viewpoint and stated on talkSPORT: “It is a disgrace.

“The best performance of the season from Man United so far and Ronaldo walks off down the tunnel. The tunnel is not right by the dugout, you got to walk, you got to walk the length of the pitch almost.

“How disrespectful is that to your teammates?”

With many Man United fans already upset by Ronaldo’s behaviour over the summer, this is likely the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to the superstar as the 37-year-old has disrespected everybody associated with Manchester United Football Club.