Jesse Marsch has confirmed Junior Firpo will star for Leeds in absence of injured Pascal Struijk tonight against Leicester City.

The 26-year-old will start his first Premier League game for Leeds this season after being out with injury he suffered during pre-season tour.

“Junior will start and he will be ready, patiently waiting,” said the Whites boss.

“Excited for him to get his chance to show he’s ready.”

“I have heard criticisms,” the Leeds boss said about a player Angus Kinnear called “world-class”.

“But since I have been here he has only tried his best to adapt to be the best player for me.

“His passing and technical ability is among the best in our team.

“Tactical awareness is keen and if he can continue to add aggression he can become a real two-way player.” – finished Marsch.