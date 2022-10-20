John Textor set for key role in potential deal as Palace signing Brazilian wonderkid ‘not ruled out’

Botafogo starlet Matheus Nascimento has been heavily linked with joining Crystal Palace.

That’s according to recent reports throughout South America, which claim the teenage wonderkid, who has just one year left on his deal, could become the latest star to join the Eagles.

The reason the links make sense is that John Textor is a shareholder in both clubs

But not only that – the player himself is believed to be open to a potential move to Selhurst Park so a transfer to London is ‘not ruled out’.

Although the youngster has around 12 months left on his deal, other reports have suggested he has already ‘verbally agreed to renew’ but the same outlet believes a future move to Palace could still be on the cards, so watch this space.

Since being promoted to Botafogo’s senior first team back in 2020, Nascimento has gone on to score eight goals and assist another two in 53 matches, in all competitions.

