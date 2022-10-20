Jurgen Klopp criticises performance of West Ham star following Liverpool loss

Jurgen Klopp has agreed with pundits that Ben Johnson was at fault for Liverpool’s winning goal against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Reds ran out one-nil winners with a first-half headed goal from Darwin Nunez enough to take all three points.

Although Nunez’s header was superb and one worthy of winning any game, Johnson’s positioning, which allowed Konstantinos Tsimikas acres of room to put in his delivery, has come under fire.

Amazon Prime’s pundits were quick to point out the full-back’s poor awareness with Klopp admitting the same after the match had finished.

“Of course the defender must do better to stop the cross and people will say that,” the German said in his post-match interview.

“But for us we scored a wonderful goal and with a bit more (luck) Darwin could have had a hat-trick.”

