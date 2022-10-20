Two Newcastle United players are walking disciplinary tightropes.
After being booked against Everton, midfielder Joelinton and defender Fabian Schar have now both extended their card tally to four, and any player who picks up five yellow cards in the first 19 games of the season will face a one-game suspension.
If a player is shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures they will serve a two-game suspension.
And in line with the league’s rules on bookings, Joelinton and Schar must avoid picking up any more cards until the Magpies’ match against Crystal Palace in January – or whatever the club’s 20th Premier League game of the season is – in order to avoid a suspension.