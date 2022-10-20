Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Whites, who have a long-standing interest in the English forward, are likely to step up their interests again ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

Leeds United were believed to have wanted Watkins for several seasons now. The forward had just helped Brentford win promotion to the Premier League when reports linking him with a switch to Elland Road first emerged.

However, failing to make the switch, the former Bees forward ended up joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa but Leeds’ interest has yet to die down.

MORE: Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge

However, the biggest problem the Yorkshire giants face will reportedly be offering Villa enough money to tempt them into selling.

Expected to demand a ‘huge fee’, releasing Watkins from his Villa Park tenure will not be easy.

Do you think Watkins would be a good signing for Jesse Marsch? – Let us know in the comments.