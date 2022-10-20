Noel Gallagher had hilarious reaction to son bringing home Ronaldo poster

Noel Gallagher, along with his brother Liam, is arguably Manchester City’s most famous fan.

The two brothers, better known as ‘Oasis’, are huge Citizen supporters with both men, Noel especially, frequently in attendance on matchdays at the club’s Etihad stadium.

Clearly disliking his club’s arch-rivals Manchester United, Noel has recently recounted something which happened with his young son which involved a Cristiano Ronaldo poster.

Having idolised the former Real Madrid superstar, Noel’s son, Sonny, brought a poster of the ex-Galactico home and attempted to hang it in his bedroom… Much to his father’s disapproval.

“The young lad, Sonny, plays for his local team and went for trials for the county,” Noel said on a podcast.

“He’s enthusiastic, has a good shot and great positional play. I’d rather him be a footballer, they get paid more than musicians.

“It was a funny day when he started really identifying with players. He didn’t realise Ronaldo had played with United and he came home with a Ronaldo poster.

I was like, ‘Mate, what are you doing?’ He was like, ‘I love Ronaldo, he’s my favourite player.’ But I told him, ‘You can’t have it in this house, mate’ and I had to show him a picture of him in a United kit because he had only ever known him as playing for Real Madrid and Juventus.”