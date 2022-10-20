Man City star was devastated by role against Liverpool

Manchester City fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend and although the whole team would have been devastated by the result one star, in particular, was upset about his role in the match.

Pep Guardiola changed his system for the clash at Anfield opting for three at the back and that meant there was no place in the first 11 for the in-form Jack Grealish.

The England international did not even make an appearance off the bench as Guardiola made just one change on the day with Julian Alvarez coming on for Ilkay Gundogan with a minute to go.

According to Football Insider, Grealish is said by friends to have been “gutted” and “devastated” by not getting a single minute in Man City’s biggest match of the season so far.

The winger has been in fine form of late ever since his poor performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and has been a starter in Guardiola’s side.

It was a surprise to see Grealish not getting a single second of the action at Anfield but the City star is likely to be unaffected by Guardiola’s decision as it is likely he comes back into the first 11 at the weekend against Brighton.