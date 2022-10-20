Manchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Erik Ten Hag’s Premier League matchday squad to face Chelsea next weekend.

The Red Devils released a statement on their official website informing fans that their five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be present at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea,” the club have said.

“The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Although there has yet to be any kind of expansion from the club on exactly why Ronaldo will be excluded, it would certainly be fair to assume the former Real Madrid star’s sporting conduct has been called into question.

The forward’s impending absence will come as little surprise to fans who watched on as the 37-year-old stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel before the game’s final whistle during the Red Devils’ two-nil win over Spurs on Wednesday.

After openly admitting he was prepared to ‘deal’ with the Portuguese superstar following his controversial decision to snub his teammates, Ten Hag appears to have been a man of his word.

Speaking after the Spurs match, the former Ajax boss, when quizzed on his thoughts regarding Ronaldo’s behaviour, as quoted by Stretty News, said: “I have seen him but I didn’t speak to him.

“I will deal with it tomorrow. Not today.

“We’re celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this for Saturday [vs Chelsea].”