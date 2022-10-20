Manchester United interested in Atletico Madrid star as PSG make contact

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Joao Felix as the French champions look to sign the forward next summer but they will face competition from other European clubs.

According to Diario AS, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are the other clubs keeping an eye on Felix’s situation at Atletico but it is PSG who have stolen a march on the competition by approaching the Portuguese star first.

Felix reportedly wants to leave Atletico Madrid in January, with PSG said to be willing to take the 22-year-old on a 6-month loan with a mandatory buy-option in summer 2023, reports AS.

The Portuguese star has a contract with Atletico until 2026 but is not happy at the La Liga club as he has fallen down Diego Simeone’s pecking order.

Should Felix fancy a move elsewhere, Manchester United could be an option as the Premier League club will be short on forwards once Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

The 22-year-old is also versatile which is something Erik ten Hag will appreciate and the Dutch coach would be excited about bringing the best out of the very talented youngster.

However, there is still a long way to go in the race for Joao Felix as Bayern Munich and their forward needs cannot be ruled out either.