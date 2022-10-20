More details emerge as Cristiano Ronaldo took his early walk down the tunnel further

The aftermath of Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last night at Old Trafford should have been a celebration for United fans and the country’s media eulogizing Erik ten Hag’s players, however, there is a lot of noise about Cristiano Ronaldo.

With his Man United team coasting to a 2-0 victory and Old Trafford ready to celebrate a huge win over a top-four rival, the Portuguese superstar decided to leave the dugout and walk into the dressing room with minutes left on the clock having not played a single second of the game.

The 37-year-old did not have permission from anyone to make the walk and his behaviour has been heavily criticised by many in the football world.

When asked about Ronaldo heading straight down the tunnel in the 90th minute, Erik ten Hag told Amazon via The Athletic: “I don’t pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have to correct myself, it was a performance on the subs who came on. A squad performance.”

As many witnessed Ronaldo leaving the dugout early, The Athletic has reported that the Portugal star took his actions even further.

According to their report, the 37-year-old not only walked down the tunnel before the full-time whistle but also left the stadium rather than heading to the dressing room and celebrating with his teammates.

This is something Ten Hag will now unnecessarily have to deal with and it is pathetic behaviour from a 37-year-old man, especially after his team put in their best performance of the season.