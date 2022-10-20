Newcastle star spotted in big argument down the tunnel of SJP

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier was spotted engaging in an argument with England teammate Jordan Pickford during last night’s win at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, who hosted Frank Lampard’s Toffees, were once again in fine form, and even though they ran out one-nil winners, the scoreline could have been a lot more.

However, interestingly, although the Geordies played some excellent football, one of the game’s biggest talking points will be the heated exchange that took place between Trippier and Pickford.

Recent reports have suggested that the pair’s disagreement stemmed from Trippier telling Anthony Gordon that he thought he went down in the box too easily.

This then spilled over into the interval, where Trippier and Pickford were spotted continuing their argument all the way down the St James’ Park tunnel.

 

