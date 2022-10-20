Rangers legend dubbed ‘goal machine’ passes away aged 87

Rangers legend Jimmy Millar has sadly passed away, aged 87.

The former striker was best known for his goalscoring heroics, which saw him become one of the Ibrox club’s biggest goal machines.

Having racked up 162 goals in 317 games for the blue half of Scotland, Millar’s efforts will forever be written in Ibrox folklore.

Announcing the passing of one of the club’s greatest-ever players, Rangers described the 87-year-old as “a tough, brave and quick centre-forward.”

Jimmy Millar (left) was one of Rangers’ best-ever players.

RIP Jimmy.

