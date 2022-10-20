Rangers legend Jimmy Millar has sadly passed away, aged 87.

The former striker was best known for his goalscoring heroics, which saw him become one of the Ibrox club’s biggest goal machines.

Having racked up 162 goals in 317 games for the blue half of Scotland, Millar’s efforts will forever be written in Ibrox folklore.

Announcing the passing of one of the club’s greatest-ever players, Rangers described the 87-year-old as “a tough, brave and quick centre-forward.”

RIP Jimmy.