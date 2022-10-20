Leicester City are 1-0 ahead at the King Power Stadium thanks to an own goal from Leeds United’s Robin Koch.

The Leeds defender has had a nightmare start to the match after an attempt to clear the ball from a threatening Leicester attack ended up in the back of the net.

Before the opener, the game had looked like an even contest as both teams look to secure the three points in their bid to move to the top half of the Premier League table.

The Midlands side are currently 19th in the table on eight points, compared to Leeds in 16th on nine points.

Is this the kind of luck @LCFC have been crying out for? ? Robin Koch turns the ball into his own net to give the Foxes the lead#PLonPrime #LEILEE pic.twitter.com/WgXQmo8Cm3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 20, 2022

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.