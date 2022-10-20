(Video) Robin Koch own goal puts Leicester City ahead at King Power Stadium

Posted by

Leicester City are 1-0 ahead at the King Power Stadium thanks to an own goal from Leeds United’s Robin Koch.

The Leeds defender has had a nightmare start to the match after an attempt to clear the ball from a threatening Leicester attack ended up in the back of the net.

Before the opener, the game had looked like an even contest as both teams look to secure the three points in their bid to move to the top half of the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Fulham lead Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to first-half Harrison Reed strike
Journalist confirms selling Cristiano Ronaldo in January is the most suitable solution for all parties
(Video) Granit Xhaka fires in volley vs PSV as Arsenal close in on automatic qualification

The Midlands side are currently 19th in the table on eight points, compared to Leeds in 16th on nine points.

 

 

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.

More Stories leeds united Leicester City Robin Koch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.