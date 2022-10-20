A billionaire with a net worth higher than Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan and David Gold combined has been linked with taking over West Ham United.

November will be the one-year anniversary of Czech billionaire Kretinsky becoming the Hammers’ second-largest stakeholder. Kretinsky is reported to have paid £150m for a 27 per cent share in the club.

There have been reports suggesting that the Czech tycoon could look to buy Gold and Sullivan out but that has yet to be the case.

However, rumours linking the Londoners with a massive investment have not gone away and the latest reports claim Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now keen on the possibility of owning a Premier League.

Having already tried to buy Chelsea and never shying away from revealing his love of Manchester United, Ratcliffe has yet to find the perfect club for his portfolio. West Ham’s potential sale, should the current hierarchy change their minds, could certainly tempt Ratcliffe into making a move.