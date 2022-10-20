Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa following a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday, October 20.

The Midlands side are 17th in the Premier League and have accumulated only nine points from their first 11 matches. They have lost six games and are currently winless in four games.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

By the end of his managerial reign, fans had shown their lack of faith in the Englishman by chanting for his sacking at recent matches.

He took charge of the Villans in November 2021 and finished 14th with the club in his first season.

In Villa’s statement, a club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

It is unconfirmed who will take charge for the side’s forthcoming fixtures.