Erik Ten Hag is a man of his word.

Having watched on as his Manchester United side beat Spurs two-nil at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, Ten Hag was obviously feeling extremely positive.

However, despite the Red Devils’ incredible performance, which was arguably their best of the season so far, the game’s biggest talking point has been Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to storm off down the tunnel before the referee had blown for full-time.

Questioned by Amazon Prime’s pundits at full-time, Ten Hag admitted that he would get around to dealing with the disruptive 37-year-old, and judging by reports coming out on Thursday evening, it seems that is exactly what the Dutchman has done.

Speaking after the Spurs match, the former Ajax boss, when quizzed on Ronaldo’s behaviour, as quoted by Stretty News, said: “I have seen him but I didn’t speak to him.

“I will deal with it tomorrow. Not today.

“We’re celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this for Saturday [vs Chelsea].”

And now, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, the 52-year-old has not only excluded Ronaldo from his matchday squad to face Chelsea on the weekend, but he has also demoted the Portuguese superstar to United’s reserves.

Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.#MUFC statement confirms he won’t be part of Chelsea squad. @TheAthleticUK understands he won’t train with seniors either. Erik ten Hag’s call.https://t.co/tSK8Q79k5y — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 20, 2022

