(Video) Granit Xhaka fires in volley vs PSV as Arsenal close in on automatic qualification

Arsenal are on course to reach the Europa League knockout round.

The Gunners, who are hosting PSV in their fourth group game, have taken a second-half lead through experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Whipping the ball in, Japan’s Takehiro Tomiyasu laid it on a plate for his Swiss teammate, who wasted no time in putting his laces through the ball and guiding it beyond opposition goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Check out the moment the former Gunners’ skipper opened Thursday’s scoring below.