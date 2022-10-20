Video: Liverpool fans taunt Kurt Zouma with hilarious cat chant

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over West Ham last night at Anfield thanks to a Darwin Nunez goal but the game also saw Reds fans perfectly time a chant towards Kurt Zouma. 

The West Ham defender nearly doubled the Reds’ lead by scoring an own goal in the second half and hurt himself in the process of doing so.

With the centre-back lying on the ground, Liverpool fans repeatedly sang out: “That’s how your cat feels.”

Zouma was sentenced to 180 hours of community service and banned from owning cats for five years in June after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping a cat after a video was released of the incident, reported Sky Sports.

Football fans are unlikely to forget that incident anytime soon and it won’t be the last time the West Ham defender will be hit with some sort of cat-referenced chant.

