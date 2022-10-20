Wolves have decided on new top candidate for managerial role at Molineux

Wolves have made QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target to fill the vacant managerial role at Molineux after sacking their former coach, Bruno Lage, earlier this month.

The Midlands club have taken their time in replacing Lage and initially had former Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, as their preference to take over as manager of the club.

However, the Spaniard turned down the role due to family reasons, reports talkSPORT, and that has prompted Wolves to look elsewhere.

Three names have emerged since for the job, which are former Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo, Peter Bosz and QPR’s Michael Beale and it is the QPR manager that the Premier League club have decided to approach, reports the BBC.

Beale only took over at Loftus Road in June after leaving his post as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and has the London club firmly in contention for promotion to the Premier League following an impressive start.

The 42-year-old stated after QPR’s win over Cardiff last night about the Wolves rumours via the BBC: “Until I hear different it is just speculation,

“When you are doing well that will come. The club have not come to me to say they have had an approach for me.”

According to the Guardian, a key factor in why Beale is likely to get the job is the fact that the Englishman can speak Portuguese.

Beale previously coached at São Paulo and that is where he learned the language, which is a big bonus for Wolves given that 11 of their first-team squad speak Portuguese as their first language.

Wolves’ hunt for a new coach is likely to heat up in the coming days and it shall be seen if it is the QPR boss or someone else.