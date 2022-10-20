Wolves rejected again by number one managerial target as search continues

QPR manager Michael Beale has rejected the chance to join Wolves leaving the Premier League strugglers still hunting for a new manager.

The Premier League club are yet to replace Bruno Lage having sacked the Portuguese coach earlier this month and initially had former Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, as their preference to take over as manager of the club.

However, the Spaniard turned down the role due to family reasons, reports talkSPORT, and that prompted Wolves to look elsewhere.

Wolves made QPR’s Beale their primary target and were prepared to pay the English coach’s £1m release clause and were confident of having him in place for Sunday’s clash with Leicester, reports the Daily Mail.

However, Beale has decided to stay at QPR and help them get promoted to the Premier League.

Beale only took over at Loftus Road in June after leaving his post as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and has the London club firmly in contention for promotion to the Premier League following an impressive start.

QPR currently sit top of the Championship after 15 games and it is understandable that Beale wants to take on the challenge of getting the London club promoted for the first time since 2014.

As for Wolves, the search continues as the Premier League club need to get a coach in as soon as possible as they try to avoid relegation this season.