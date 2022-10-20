World Cup star ready to say ‘yes’ to January transfer to Newcastle

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has given the thumbs up to a potential transfer to Newcastle United.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the USMNT international is eager to leave Stamford Bridge, presumable in search of some more regular playing time.

Previously linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man, Eddie Howe’s Magpies could try their luck again after this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

MORE: Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood released on bail after attempted rape charge

That’s according to Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, who while speaking to GiveMeSport about Pulisic’s uncertain future, said: “I’m told, in the summer, Newcastle were a lot closer to signing Pulisic than Juventus.

“They really wanted him on loan but, obviously, Chelsea weren’t going to do that. They only wanted to sell him permanently if they were going to let him go.”