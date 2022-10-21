26-year-old on verge of joining Newcastle with Eddie Howe’s request

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio is reportedly ‘under consideration’ as a free agent transfer with Newcastle United.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Spanish playmaker is admired by Eddie Howe.

Although Asensio has been with Los Blancos for nearly eight years, his deal is set to expire at the end of the season and it doesn’t look likely that the La Liga giants will attempt to renew.

Clearly out of favour among Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff, Asensio, has started in none of his side’s opening 10 La Liga fixtures.

Set to move on, this January could see the Magpies try their luck and make no mistake, if Howe can pull off what would be an incredible signing, it would send a huge signal of intent to the rest of England’s top-flight.