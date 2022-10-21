Arsenal and Roma are reportedly leading the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has quickly become one of the brightest young talents in Europe. Mudryk has expressed himself not only in the league but on the European stage as well.

It feels like a matter of time before he gets his big move to an elite European club, and according to Fichajes, two clubs are leading the race to secure his signature.

Those two clubs are Arsenal and Roma, who would cost in the region of €65m, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Arsenal have targeted young, up-and-coming talents for a few years now, particularly since Mikel Arteta joined the club. The Spaniard is willing to give you players an opportunity to play, so Arsenal could be the best place for Mudryk to continue his development.

Arsenal don’t have a lot of backup on the wing at the moment, and are only an injury for Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka away from their squad being significantly weaker.